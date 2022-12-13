Rookie Card: Joe Boustany joins BSH

Few things are more painful than braving the Sunday Scaries, staying up past your bed time on a work night, and watching the Philadelphia Flyers trudge their way into yet another overtime loss. Indeed, if it’s agonizing just to watch the team, why would anyone wish to extensively talk about them?

The Broad Street Hockey crew has, for some strange reason, embraced the preposterous role of creating entertaining content about a team that is, itself, far from entertaining. Indeed, BSH is one of the original blogs to do so, and it’s given fans a voice.

I found BSH five years ago while picking up golf balls at a driving range—please don’t ever aim at the cart guy. As a hockey enthusiast residing in Lafayette, Louisiana, I had very little way of engaging with the Flyers on a deep, analytical level. The team was terrible, but I was (and still am) addicted to the chaos. BSH has provided me a family of lunatics who feel passionately about a hopeless cause. “We’re all in this together,” said Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens, and now, I’m joining the BSH crew to perpetuate the commiseration.

I couldn’t be more excited about this new opportunity to create great content for the fans who may or may not get great content from the actual ice sport, and I hope you’re excited about new opportunities to immerse yourselves in the world of orange and black. Don’t hesitate to rant in my comments or @ me on twitter. If you want to know more about me, or if you think you might be interested in my articles, I’ve posted my resume below.

Name: Joe Boustany (“JAB”)

Twitter Handle: @joe_boust

Location: Lafayette, LA

Height/Weight: 5’ 11-3/4”/Undisclosed

Profession: Lawyer (Not your lawyer)

Education: Too much

Experience: 10 years of youth hockey. 25 years of watching television.

Handedness: Ambidextrous

Starbucks Order: Venti Cold Brew w/ 6 pumps of vanilla, half-and-half, and light ice

Golf Handicap: 22

Favorite Flyer (Current): Ryan Ellis (You knew I was going to say that, right?)

Favorite Flyer (In History): Valtteri Filppula

Favorite Flyers Uniform: Black alternates (This one’s actually serious)

Worst TV Commentator: Gary Danielson

Best Cooking Show: The Great British Baking Show

Favorite Hockey Movie: Happy Gilmore (It’s a hockey movie)

All-Time Greatest Sport Moment: Kick Six - Iron Bowl, 2013

Breakfast, Lunch, or Dinner: Brunch

Oxford Commas: Yes

Claim to Fame: Brian Boyle gave me a fidget spinner in 2019

JAB