Preview: Flyers look to repeat their last performance against the Avalanche

The Flyers will take on the Avalanche in Denver tonight after starting their current road trip with back-to-back overtime losses.

Philadelphia Flyers @ Colorado Avalanche When: 9:00 pm ET Where: Ball Arena, Denver, CO TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia, ESPN+ Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

The Flyers aren’t exactly hot, but they do have points in three of their last four games—which is hot for them—and they’re catching the Avalanche in close enough proximity to their last game that they’re still pretty banged up. Colorado is still without Gabriel Landeskog and Nathan MacKinnon, among others. That last game is one of Philly’s two wins in their last 17 games, coming largely at the hands of those injuries to the defending champs.

But can the Flyers capitalize again? They’ll be putting their best foot forward with Carter Hart in net, although it’ll be his seventh start in a row. Hart has been the best Flyer by a mile—somehow, shockingly, coming in with a .500 record on a bottom five team. At 8-8-6, Hart is doing his best to drag this Flyers roster—a bottom-third team even when not battered by injuries—into some wins: .909 save percentage at all strengths and .926 at even strength while facing some of the highest shot numbers of any goaltender in the league.

The Flyers are currently eight points out of a playoff spot and eight points ahead of the worst team in the league. Pretty soon they’re going to have to make a decision.

Projected Flyers lines

Kevin Hayes—Noah Cates—Travis Konecny

Joel Farabee—Scott Laughton—Zack MacEwen

James van Riemsdyk—Morgan Frost—Owen Tippett

Nic Deslauriers—Patrick Brown—Lukáš Sedlák

Ivan Provorov—Rasmus Ristolainen

Travis Sanheim—Justin Braun

Nick Seeler—Cam York

Carter Hart

(Felix Sandström)

Projected Avalanche lines

Artturi Lehkonen—Mikko Rantanen—Valeri Nichushkin

Alex Newhook—J.T. Compher—Logan O’Connor

Charles Hudon—Ben Meyers—Jean-Luc Foudy

Dryden Hunt—Andrew Cogliano—Jacob MacDonald

Sam Girard—Cale Makar

Devon Toews—Erik Johnson

Brad Hunt—Andreas Englund

Alexandar Georgiev

(Pavel Francouz)

Keep an eye on:

Morgan Frost, who almost doubled his season total with a 4-point night against the Coyotes two nights ago. Frost is still looking for a breakout season to establish himself at the NHL level, and, with 10 points in 28 games, he’s at least on his way to a career year if he can stay healthy and in the lineup.

Mikko Rantanen, who is in the top ten in the league with 36 points so far this season. The Finnish winger has 19 goals on 77 shots for an absurd 24.7 shooting percentage and is fresh off a hat trick in a win over the Blues.

Cam York, who went straight from the AHL to the top power play defenseman on the Flyers, playing 17:54 against the Golden Knights and 24:07 against the Coyotes, leading all defensemen in 5-on-4 time. He was on the ice for more Flyers shots than any other player on Sunday, as well.

Cale Makar, who is so good an NHL player that you don’t need me to tell you to watch out for him. In fact, you might consider turning this game on just to watch him play hockey. The defending Norris Trophy winner has 25 points in 26 games from the Colorado blueline.

