Wednesday Morning Fly By: No more overtime losses

*Good news: the Flyers did not lose in overtime again last night. Bad news: they did still lose in regulation. [BSH]

*Morgan Frost is looking to keep this nice little tear going. [NBCSP]

*You want a play-in round for the playoffs? Well, you may be out of luck. [The Athletic]

*We will also not be getting a big increase in the salary cap either. [Sportsnet]

*Deeply unshocking news: Alex Ovechkin is still scoring goals. And now he has 800 over his career! [NBCSW]

*Mitch Marner also cannot seem to stop scoring points. He’s up to at least one point scored in 23 consecutive games. [TSN]

*And finally, in news so absurd that I simply could not make up if I tried: there was a fight at Mullet Arena during a Bruins-Coyotes game and someone got part of their finger bitten off. [SI]