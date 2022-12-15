Thursday Morning Fly By: At least you don’t have to stay up late

*The Flyers are, blissfully, back in the Eastern time zone tonight. So at least we have that. We also have a newly brewing losing streak if the Flyers don’t figure out how to manage things a bit better in-game. [Inquirer]

*Good news though. JVR is BACK baby! No really, he’s been very good since coming back and that is really, really good for us, people who need him traded at the deadline. [BSH]

*Back to the bad stuff: sure the Flyers are a defensively minded team that has improved defensively from last year’s abysmal results. They are, however, still not good defensively. [BSH]

*Some of the Smart Folks over at Charlie’s website took at look at the current state of each NHL franchise and used all of the current data to try and predict what the standings will look like in three years. Guess where the Flyers are before you look! [The Athletic]

*Here’s a little look around the Metro. Spoiler alert: the stupid Devils are still stupid good so tonight should be a fun one. [Canes Country]

*We, as a society, don’t appreciate enough just how lucky we are to get to watch Alex Ovechkin do what he’s doing. It’s so cool. [ESPN]

*And finally, in case you missed it, we’ve got some new friends here at Broad Street Hockey! Say hello to Joe and then say hello to other Joe!