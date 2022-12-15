Flyperbole: Size matters

Quigz is back to join Steve in discussing the Philadelphia Flyers’ latest losing streak, Dave Schultz on The Simpsons, potential players to be traded, the possibility of a Kevin Hayes’ buyout, wearing non-Flyers jerseys, and the greatness of Jason Kelce.

