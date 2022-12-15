 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Flyperbole: Size matters

Intervention! Intervention!

By estebomb and Ryan Quigley
Colorado Avalanche v Philadelphia Flyers Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

Quigz is back to join Steve in discussing the Philadelphia Flyers’ latest losing streak, Dave Schultz on The Simpsons, potential players to be traded, the possibility of a Kevin Hayes’ buyout, wearing non-Flyers jerseys, and the greatness of Jason Kelce.

