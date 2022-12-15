Flyers designate Tony DeAngelo non-roster status, recall Olle Lycksell

The Philadelphia Flyers will be without defenseman Tony DeAngelo for a little bit longer.

Announced by the team Thursday afternoon, the Flyers have placed the blueliner on Non-Roster status. It has been reported that the reason why DeAngelo is away from the team is a family issue, but nothing more has been said as to why and we probably will not get any further answers.

Transaction: We have recalled forward Olle Lycksell from the @LVPhantoms (AHL). Defenseman Tony DeAngelo has been placed on Non-Roster status due to personal reasons. pic.twitter.com/Zrfla2u0wN — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) December 15, 2022

According to the CBA, a non-roster player designation is given when someone is “unavailable to play due to reasons other than injury, illness or disability,” which indicates it is a personal matter. Simply, it is a way for the team to replace the player on the roster, but since they are not injured, they cannot go on Injured Reserve or anything like that. A separate designation that is used not a whole lot, but can be in specific circumstances.

In turn, the Flyers recalled forward Olle Lycksell from AHL Lehigh Valley. The 23-year-old will most likely provide only insurance in case head coach John Tortorella thinks one of his forwards cannot go either Thursday against the New Jersey Devils or in the future.

This is Lycksell’s second time up in the NHL. Previously, he came in clutch to jump into the Oct. 15 game against the Vancouver Canucks and played a total of 9:02 TOI. Since being sent back down to the AHL, he’s been a steady contributor for the Phantoms, scoring five goals and 16 points in 16 games, which is just below Tyson Foerster in terms of team scoring leaders. This is Lycksell’s first year playing North American professional hockey.

The young Swedish forward certainly has some skill to show off, so here’s hoping that he has the chance to at least try something out in the NHL while he’s up here. Not too bad for a sixth-round pick five years ago.