Friday Morning Fly By: It’s(the Flyers) coming home

*Wow the lowly Flyers beat the Devils again, I guess that means the Devils stink. Can’t fight science. RECAP!

*In case you missed the news and didn’t watch the game and instead enjoyed yourself, Tony DeAngelo was deactivated yesterday afternoon so that the team could call up Olle Lycksell. Tony’s had a death in the family, which is always hard but particularly this time of year, so our thoughts are with his family, and one assumes that he had to be deactivated because of the front office’s incompetence in the way of cap and roster management. [BSH]

*It would appear that the latest player to enter John Tortorella’s Tough Love Rehabilitation Center™ is Joel Farabee, who’s found himself in quite the slump. [NBC Sports Philly]

*It’s nearly Christmas and the Flyers are still Like This. Probably a good time to ask if this is the as good as it is going to get for this team this season. [The Athletic]

*This week’s Sandwich Blog inspired me to have breakfast for dinner last night, I hope you too found inspiration in the yumminess. [BSH]

*Friedman’s dropped another 32 Thoughts; spoiler alert there is nothing about the Flyers. What can be said, really. [Sportsnet]

*And finally, a new Flyperbole has dropped! Tune in to hear who Ryan Quigley has never heard of. It’ll blow your mind. [BSH]