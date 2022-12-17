Flyers vs. Rangers: Coverage, how to watch, lineups, and game thread

Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Rangers

Game 31 of 82

7:00 p.m. ET

Enemy Lines: Blueshirt Banter

Pre-Game Reading/Listening:

How to Watch and Listen:

On local TV via NBC Sports Philadelphia

On radio via 97.5 The Fanatic

Projected Lineups:

Philadelphia Flyers:

Between the news of Lukáš Sedlák’s sudden departure from the team, Kevin Hayes’ healthy scratching, Tony DeAngelo’s return, and Kieffer Bellows’ call-up, we do not really have much of an idea what the lines are going to look like tonight. If I were to guess, the names in the lineup will be as follows:

Forwards: Kieffer Bellows, Patrick Brown, Noah Cates, Nic Deslauriers, Joel Farabee, Morgan Frost, Travis Konecny, Scott Laughton, Olle Lycksell, Zack MacEwen, Owen Tippett, James van Riemsdyk

Defense: Tony DeAngelo, Ivan Provorov, Rasmus Ristolainen, Travis Sanheim, Nick Seeler, Cam York

Starter: Carter Hart

Backup: Felix Sandström

New York Rangers (via Vince Mercogliano):

Artemi Panarin - Mika Zibanejad - Barclay Goodrow

Alexis Lafreniere - Filip Chytil - Kaapo Kakko

Chris Kreider - Vincent Trocheck - Jimmy Vesey

Sammy Blais - Jonny Brodzinski - Vitali Kravtsov

Ryan Lindgren - Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller - Jacob Trouba

Ben Harpur - Braden Schneider

Starter: Jaroslav Halak

Backup: Igor Shesterkin