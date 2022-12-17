Flyers vs. Rangers: Coverage, how to watch, lineups, and game thread

Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Rangers
Game 31 of 82
7:00 p.m. ET
Enemy Lines: Blueshirt Banter
Pre-Game Reading/Listening:
- The Flyers’ win over the Devils looked awfully familiar, not exactly in the most encouraging way, but...
- Some thoughts on the current state of hitting in the NHL.
How to Watch and Listen:
- On local TV via NBC Sports Philadelphia
- On radio via 97.5 The Fanatic
Projected Lineups:
Philadelphia Flyers:
Between the news of Lukáš Sedlák’s sudden departure from the team, Kevin Hayes’ healthy scratching, Tony DeAngelo’s return, and Kieffer Bellows’ call-up, we do not really have much of an idea what the lines are going to look like tonight. If I were to guess, the names in the lineup will be as follows:
Forwards: Kieffer Bellows, Patrick Brown, Noah Cates, Nic Deslauriers, Joel Farabee, Morgan Frost, Travis Konecny, Scott Laughton, Olle Lycksell, Zack MacEwen, Owen Tippett, James van Riemsdyk
Defense: Tony DeAngelo, Ivan Provorov, Rasmus Ristolainen, Travis Sanheim, Nick Seeler, Cam York
Starter: Carter Hart
Backup: Felix Sandström
New York Rangers (via Vince Mercogliano):
Artemi Panarin - Mika Zibanejad - Barclay Goodrow
Alexis Lafreniere - Filip Chytil - Kaapo Kakko
Chris Kreider - Vincent Trocheck - Jimmy Vesey
Sammy Blais - Jonny Brodzinski - Vitali Kravtsov
Ryan Lindgren - Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller - Jacob Trouba
Ben Harpur - Braden Schneider
Starter: Jaroslav Halak
Backup: Igor Shesterkin
