Monday Morning Fly By: L scorcho

*The Flyers were back home Saturday night though, given the number of Rangers fans in the seats, it was tough to tell. They also got themselves back into the L column, where they rightfully belong. In case you missed it: [BSH]

*The real story around that game was the fact that John Tortorella made Kevin Hayes, the team’s leading scorer, a healthy scratch. [NBC Sports Philly]

*It was only a matter of time, but the weight of all this losing might finally be catching up with the boys. [Inquirer]

*Another fun thing that happened was Lukas Sedlak decided he was quitting the NHL to go back home to the Czech Republic. We hardly knew ye. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Because, to paraphrase Charlie, this dumb team is never ever boring. [The Athletic]

*Well if you think the only thing that will get Comcast to “care” about this team then boy do I have good news for you. Theoretically, at least. [Inquirer]

*Up there in Ottawa, our old pal Claude might be finding himself back in a familiar spot. [Silver Seven Sens]

*And finally, this week’s BSH Power Rankings. Our new favorite tradition. Enjoy your Monday, pals. [BSH]