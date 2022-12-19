Cam Atkinson out for rest of season

Well this is just a terrific way to start your Monday.

The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that winger Cam Atkinson will be out for the remainder of the season after he undergoes neck surgery. The surgery is scheduled for this Wednesday and he is expected to make a full recovery. The team will have more information following the surgery.

The 33-year-old forward has been dealing with an issue through the start of the season and has attempted to return from injury earlier. He was cleared by club doctors late November, returned to full-contact practices with the Flyers, but now it has been determined significant enough of an injury to go under the knife and look towards a full recovery for the 2023-24 season.

He now joins forwards Sean Couturier and Bobby Brink, and defenseman Ryan Ellis, as currently injured Flyers that have not even seen any game action this season. Of course some of those are more career-threatening than others — and Ellis’s career is basically done at this point — but it just more fuel to the depressing fire when it comes to who is missing from this team right now.

Atkinson was second in scoring last season for the Flyers, scoring 23 goals and 50 points in 73 games. After this season, he has two years left on his contract with a $5.875-million cap hit.