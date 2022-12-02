Friday Morning Fly By: That’s more like it

*After a brief foray into the idea of winning hockey games, the Flyers are back to normal, getting absolutely bodied by the Tampa Bay Lightning at home last night. As the gods intended. RECAP!

*Chuck Fletcher put himself in front of a microphone again yesterday, which is always a treat. He said... some things. [NBC Sports Philly]

*One of those things was “we have some work to do.” Very glad you noticed, Chuck. If only there was someone to do this pesky work. [Inqurier]

*Also a few injury updates, most of which were of the “good news” variety. [Inquirer]

*Hands-down best thing he said though? This gem. This little nugget.

Fletcher: “I expect to be more competitive the rest of the way. We’re five points out of a wild-card spot. We’ll see.” #Flyers — Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) December 1, 2022

*Anyhoo, Kieffer Bellows, we hardly knew ye. [TSN]

*Power rankings, in the form of the guys eating the most minutes for their respective teams. [Sportsnet]

*And finally, in time for the weekend, a brand new BSH Radio! Please to enjoy. [BSH]