Friday Morning Fly By: That’s more like it

Today’s open discussion thread, complete with your daily dose of Philadelphia Flyers news and notes…

By Kelly Hinkle
Tampa Bay Lightning v Philadelphia Flyers Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

*After a brief foray into the idea of winning hockey games, the Flyers are back to normal, getting absolutely bodied by the Tampa Bay Lightning at home last night. As the gods intended. RECAP!

*Chuck Fletcher put himself in front of a microphone again yesterday, which is always a treat. He said... some things. [NBC Sports Philly]

*One of those things was “we have some work to do.” Very glad you noticed, Chuck. If only there was someone to do this pesky work. [Inqurier]

*Also a few injury updates, most of which were of the “good news” variety. [Inquirer]

*Hands-down best thing he said though? This gem. This little nugget.

*Anyhoo, Kieffer Bellows, we hardly knew ye. [TSN]

*Power rankings, in the form of the guys eating the most minutes for their respective teams. [Sportsnet]

*And finally, in time for the weekend, a brand new BSH Radio! Please to enjoy. [BSH]

