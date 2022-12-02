Flyperbole: A.I. Artificial Idiot

This podcast is up and down, like a toilet seat. This podcast was mocked by Jack Edwards for eating too many meals in a given day. This podcast spent a shocking amount of time trying to get an A.I. to generate an image of Meat Read. This podcast also spoke shockingly little time discussing a 10 game Philadelphia Flyers losing streak, because the handsome and wonderful hosts have become so desensitized to double digit losing streaks from the orange and black.

This was recorded before the Flyers-Lightning game, but SHOCKINGLY, the Flyers lost that one, so big whoop.

