Tuesday Morning Fly By: The drama’s leaking out now

*So the Flyers play the Blue Jackets tonight. That’s something. Another thing is the whole bunch of somethings we found out yesterday. Like the fact that Cam Atkinson will not be playing this season. [BSH]

*He’ll be having neck surgery. Add him to the list of players that just happened to suffer devastating injury while employed by this hockey team. Just bad luck right? [NBC Sports Philly]

*And then this week’s 32 Thoughts podcast dropped, on which Friedman told Marek that Kevin Hayes might be bought out. Elliotte Friedman doesn’t often speculate without basis. [BSH]

*And then during the after-practice media availability, Kevin Hayes had some thoughts to share about being benched against the Rangers. Everything seems to be going really well with this team right now huh?! [Inquirer]

*The Flyers dropped to the bottom bit of this week’s DGB rankings, and somehow still inspired a joke about them screwing things up anyway. [The Athletic]

*The Metropolitan Division is once again shaping up to be the league’s best, likely to leave one deserving team out of the playoffs. Maybe by the time the Flyers are good this cycle will have passed. Yeah, maybe that’ll happen. [Sportsnet]

*And finally, on being tough to play against, and why that really isn’t tough to play against at all. [BSH]