Flyers vs. Blue Jackets Preview: It’s $5 beer night!!!!

Johnny Hockey returns home for the first time as a Blue Jacket.

By ColinLoughin
The Flyers come into this one having lost five of their last six games with the latest defeat coming at the hands of the New York Rangers 6-3. The score sounds much worse than the game actually was with the Rangers netting two empty netters in the final moments.

Columbus will be playing the second leg of a back-to-back after losing last night 2-1 to the Dallas Stars. Columbus has also been decimated by injuries this year with Bonne Jenner being the latest Blue Jacket to go on IR, after suffering a thumb injury that requires surgery last Saturday.

Flyers Projected Lineup

Joel Farabee-Noah Cates-Travis Konecny

James van Riemsdyk-Morgan Frost-Owen Tippet

Kevin Hayes-Scott Laughton-Wade Allison

Nic Deslauriers-Patrick Brown-Zack MacEwen

Ivan Provorov-Rasmus Ristolainen

Travis Sanheim-Cam York

Nick Seeler-Tony DeAngelo

Carter Hart

(Felix Sandstrom)

Blue Jackets Projected Lineup

Johnny Gaudreau-Kent Johnson-Patrik Laine

Gustav Nyquist-Jack Roslovic-Krill Marchenko

Eric Robinson-Sean Kuraly-Liam Foudy

Carson Meyer-Josh Dunne-Mathieu Olivir

Erik Gudbranson-Tim Berni

Marcus Bjork-Vladislav Gavrikov

Andrew Peeke-Jake Christiansen

Daniil Tarasov

Jet Greaves

Story Lines

  • The big story this game is the return of Kevin Hayes to the Flyers lineup, after being healthy scratched Saturday against the Rangers. It appears Hayes did not take it well, telling the media he disagreed with it and basically calling out John Tortorella. We will watch to see how Hayes responds, if there is any changes in his style of play, and how much ice time Torts gives him.
  • Kevin Hayes is not the only Flyer returning to the lineup, as Wade Allison and Zack MacEwen are both expected to return. MacEwen missed Saturdays game against the rangers due to illness. Meanwhile, Allison has been out of the lineup since November 12th, when he suffered an oblique strain and hip pointer. Both players are big energy guys who will provide a much needed spark to the lineup.
  • Columbus’ goaltending situation is a little hairy at the moment. Joonas Korpisalo has been placed on Injured Reserve and Elvis Merzlikins is battle an illness, which means the Flyers will likely see Danill Tarasov between the pipes. The 6’5 goalie has just 14 games of NHL experience with a 2.87 GAA and a .921 SV%. He will be backed up by Jet Greaves who has no NHL experience.

