Wednesday Morning Fly By: Leaving home on a high note

*The Flyers closed out the last game at The Farg in 2022 with a win over the lowly Columbus Blue Jackets. It was a Christmas present, just for you. RECAP!

*You may have noticed last night, but Wade Allison is back with the team. Which is excellent news. It would appear that Sean Couturier is also making progress. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Do you ever stop and think about how we’ve ended up in a place at which Rasmus Ristolainen is one of our top two defensemen? [Inquirer]

*Kevin Hayes was out of the press box and back on to the ice last night, but that doesn’t mean things are peachy between him and Torts. [The Athletic]

*It’s almost Christmas and you know what that means: tedious family interactions and consuming an unholy number of cookies! Oh and also the World Junior Championships. Seems like a good time to get to previewing. [The Hockey News]

*Our newest addition has finally debut here on the ol’website; say hello to Nick! [BSH]

*And finally, we have a new BSH Radio for your enjoyment! A lot to dig into this week. Thanks, Flyers. [BSH]