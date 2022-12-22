Flyers at Maple Leafs: Coverage, how to watch, lineups, and game thread

Philadelphia Flyers at Toronto Maple Leafs
Game 33 of 82
2:00 p.m. ET
How to Watch and Listen:
- On local TV via NBC Sports Philadelphia
- On radio via 97.5 The Fanatic
Projected Lineups:
Philadelphia Flyers (via Charlie O’Connor):
James van Riemsdyk - Morgan Frost - Owen Tippett
Joel Farabee - Noah Cates - Travis Konecny
Kevin Hayes - Scott Laughton - Zack MacEwen
Nic Deslauriers - Patrick Brown - Wade Allison
Ivan Provorov - Rasmus Ristolainen
Travis Sanheim - Tony DeAngelo
Can York - Justin Braun
Starter: Carter Hart
Backup: Samuel Ersson
Toronto Maple Leafs (lines from previous game via Daily Faceoff):
Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - William Nylander
Calle Jarnkrok - John Tavares - Mitch Marner
Alexander Kerfoot - David Kampf - Pierre Engvall
Zach Aston-Reese - Pontus Holmberg - Joey Anderson
T.J. Brodie - Justin Holl
Rasmus Sandin - Timothy Liljegren
Mark Giordano - Conor Timmins
Starter: Ilya Samsonov
Backup: Matt Murray
