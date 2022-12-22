 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Flyers at Maple Leafs: Coverage, how to watch, lineups, and game thread

Los Angeles Kings v Toronto Maple Leafs Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images

Philadelphia Flyers at Toronto Maple Leafs

Game 33 of 82

2:00 p.m. ET

How to Watch and Listen:

  • On local TV via NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • On radio via 97.5 The Fanatic

Projected Lineups:

Philadelphia Flyers (via Charlie O’Connor):

James van Riemsdyk - Morgan Frost - Owen Tippett

Joel Farabee - Noah Cates - Travis Konecny

Kevin Hayes - Scott Laughton - Zack MacEwen

Nic Deslauriers - Patrick Brown - Wade Allison

Ivan Provorov - Rasmus Ristolainen

Travis Sanheim - Tony DeAngelo

Can York - Justin Braun

Starter: Carter Hart

Backup: Samuel Ersson

Toronto Maple Leafs (lines from previous game via Daily Faceoff):

Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - William Nylander

Calle Jarnkrok - John Tavares - Mitch Marner

Alexander Kerfoot - David Kampf - Pierre Engvall

Zach Aston-Reese - Pontus Holmberg - Joey Anderson

T.J. Brodie - Justin Holl

Rasmus Sandin - Timothy Liljegren

Mark Giordano - Conor Timmins

Starter: Ilya Samsonov

Backup: Matt Murray

