Preview: It’s a day game in Toronto!

The Flyers will hit the road tonight to face the Maple Leafs in Toronto, kicking off a road trip that will last through the rest of the calendar year.

Flyers @ Toronto Maple Leafs When: 2:00 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON TV: ESPN+, NBCSP Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

The Flyers are scorching hot (for them) with points in 4 of their last 6 games and wins in 2 of their last 3. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs are slumping somewhat, with points in just 4 of their last 6 games and just 1 win in their last 3.

The Maple Leafs are one of the top-performing teams in the league—46 points for 2nd place in the Atlantic Division and the second-best record in the NHL—and one of the most offensively-talented ones, too.

While the Flyers have a clear number one starter in Carter Hart who they’ve been riding pretty heavily despite losing most of their games anyway, the Leafs have a more committee situation with Ilya Samsonov and Matt Murray splitting time in net. It’ll be Samsonov today, who is 9-3-0 with a .929 save percentage.

Projected Flyers lines

James van Riemsdyk—Morgan Frost—Owen Tippett

Zack MacEwen—Scott Laughton—Kevin Hayes

Joel Farabee—Noah Cates—Travis Konecny

Nic Deslauriers—Patrick Brown—Wade Allison

Ivan Provorov—Rasmus Ristolainen

Travis Sanheim—Tony DeAngelo

Cam York—Justin Braun

Carter Hart

(Samuel Ersson)

Projected Maple Leafs lines

Michael Bunting—Auston Matthews—William Nylander

Pierre Engvall—David Kampf—Alexander Kerfoot

Calle Jarnkrok—John Tavares—Mitchell Marner

Zach Aston-Reese—Pontus Holmberg—Joey Anderson

Conor Timins—TJ Brodie

Timothy Liljegren—Rasmus Sandin

Mark Giordano—Justin Holl

Ilya Samsonov

(Matt Murray)

Keep an eye on:

Cam York, who was relaxing in the AHL before being forced to join the hazardous waste zone that is the Phantoms NHL affiliate a few weeks ago and has been able to make the best of it. The Flyers’ first-round pick from 2019 has 4 points in 6 games from the back-end.

Auston Matthews, who is 14th in the league in goals with 17 and 12th in points with 38. Matthews is one of the best players in the league and is hot at the moment with 17 points in the last 11 games. He has torched the Flyers in his career with 13 points in 13 games.

The JvR—Frost—Tippett line, which spent 12:21 together on Tuesday and outshot their Blue Jacket counterparts 13-4, not to mention out-shot-attempted them 24-6. They were also the Flyers most successful line in the loss to the Rangers on Saturday, with 9 shots and 5 against plus 15 shot attempts and 7 against.

William Nylander, who the Flyers should have pulled the trigger on trading Phillippe Myers for when they had the chance. Whether or not that was ever actually a plausible trade (it wasn’t), Nylander is now establishing himself as one of the game’s best wingers. Nylander is having the best goal-scoring year of his career so far, with 19 in 33 games for a 1.9 goals per 60 minutes pace.

The Leafs’ Next Gen production, which is part of the reason for the early 2 p.m. puck drop. It has become a yearly tradition now for the Leafs to turn over various aspects of their production to young creatives and turn over the best seats to the youths with the goal of “opening doors and leaving a lasting impact on the next generations of leaders, storytellers, players, and fans.”

Stray stats: