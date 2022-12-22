Flyperbole: Where there’s smoke, there’s Flyer

Steve and Quigz are here to get you through your remaining holiday shopping with a whole bunch of tangy somewhat Philadelphia Flyers related ‘tent. Cam Atkinson will not play hockey this season, Kevin Hayes buyout rumors intensify, the mystery of Gritty’s home brew, Limp Bizkit’s offer to Elon Musk, and the 2022 Christmas movie challenge are all on the table for a podcast recorded on the shortest day of the year.

Make sure to follow us on twitter @Flyperbole and @ryanquigz. Also, follow @BSH_Radio and don’t forget to rate us on iTunes! You can find the entire Broad Street Hockey audio offerings in the following places: iTunes, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and RSS.