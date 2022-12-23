 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Morning Fly By: Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays

Today’s open discussion thread, complete with your daily dose of Philadelphia Flyers news and notes…

By Kelly Hinkle
*Happy Friday, Flyers fans! We’ve got just one game between us and the holiday break: tonight’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes. If you missed yesterday afternoon’s game, well, here’s a recap. [BSH]

*Just looking at the box score, or just reading some of the game stories on this one, you’d think the Flyers really kept it close with the Leafs. They... didn’t. Not really. [Sportsnet]

*It was a good game for some of the Flyers’ veteran players, though. [Inquirer]

*For what feels like 84 years, we’ve been asking if this is the season that Morgan Frost will turn into a Real Hockey Player. Could this finally be the year it actually happens? [Inquirer]

*Speaking of young players whose development seems to really be coming along under Torts: Cam York. Since he was finally called up, it is going pretty well. [The Athletic]

*Flyers Charities really stepped up their game this season, putting a real focus on giving back to the local community. One of their coolest initiatives has gotten every single guy on the team involved. [Inquirer]

*GREAT NEWS: The Athletic did a roundtable with writers covering the teams with the best chance to land Connor Bedard. And Charlie O’Connor was a part of it. [The Athletic]

*Eric Lindros has landed in his spot on The Athletic’s list of the 100 best players of the modern era. And it’s a good spot. [The Athletic]

*So you’re getting a gift for the Flyers. What are you getting? [ESPN+]

*And finally, just in time for the holiday weekend, it’s Flyperbole’s annual Christmas Movie Challenge! It’s so fun. [BSH]

All of us here at Broad Street Hockey wish you, the best people in the world, a safe and happy and merry and wonderful holiday!

