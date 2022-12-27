Tuesday Morning Fly By: Still in break mode

*Howdy everyone, how was your holiday? Good, we hope. The Flyers entered the holiday break with a loss to the Hurricanes, and while they’re off hopefully they’re figuring out the answers to a few of these questions. [Inquirer]

*Anyway on to the good stuff: it’s World Junior Championships time! Yesterday’s opening day action was very good. We’ve got a handy guide for watching for you, should you need one. [BSH]

*Highest on your list of must-watch players in this WJC is Cutter Gauthier, who is a key cog in the Team USA machine this year. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Let’s talk about the Kevin Hayes thing again, just for a second, because it tells us some stuff about Big Picture Things. [BSH]

*If you were getting the Philadelphia Flyers organization one gift this holiday season, what would it be? Charlie’s answer is a good one but I personally would like to hear yours. [The Athletic]

*And finally, this week’s BSH Power Rankings! If you’re back to real life today, godspeed, friends. [BSH]