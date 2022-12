*We’re here and asking the big questions: is Chuck Fletcher’s job in jeopardy? [BSH]

*Good news folks: Carter Hart is at least back to practicing. [Inquirer]

*And that’s great news, because Hart is one of the biggest reasons for optimism in this weird and messy season. [Inquirer]

*Digging into some more predictions for the rest of the 2022-23 season. [The Athletic]

*Connor Bedard is very good, and his shot is already looking pretty NHL ready. [TSN]