Thursday Morning Fly By: Aaaannnd they’re back

Today’s open discussion thread, complete with your daily dose of Philadelphia Flyers news and notes…

By Kelly Hinkle
*It’s been a nice little break — for all of us, presumably — but the Flyers are back at it tonight out in San Jose; surely you’ll be staying up for a 10:30pm start on a weeknight. The Flyers want you to know that they’re going to use this road trip as a place to find a fresh start. You know, this traditionally very successful Disney On Ice road trip. Good luck boys. [Inquirer]

*If you do stay up, you won’t see Carter Hart. Seems he’s been placed on the IR. [Inquirer]

*Apparently it isn’t all that dire, though:

*Anyway let’s talk about Morgan Frost. Again. But really though, maybe this is really it. This is when he turns into something. [BSH]

*Another former Flyer has appeared on The Athletic’s list of the 100 best players of all time. This one is no surprise. [The Athletic]

*The Patrick Kane rumors are kicking around and for some reason nearly every team involved is in the Metro. That’s annoying. [Sportsnet]

*Speak of, if you’re like me, you enjoyed precisely one thing about the Chicago Blackhawks over the last decade: the number of Pearl Jam songs regularly played at their home games. [The Athletic]

*If you’ve been enjoying the WJC you’ve likely noticed the bit of a rough start for Team Canada. There may be a good reason for that. [TSN]

*And finally, the Flyers need a lot of help if they’re going to turn into an Actually Good hockey team. Time to start thinking outside the box: sign an NFLer. [BSH]

