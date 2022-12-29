 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Flyers at Sharks: Coverage, how to watch, lineups, and game thread

And we’re baaaaaack.

By Kurt R.
/ new
Calgary Flames v San Jose Sharks Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Philadelphia Flyers at San Jose Sharks

Game 35 of 82

10:30 p.m. ET

Enemy Lines: Fear the Fin

Pre-Game Reading/Listening:

How to Watch and Listen:

  • On local TV via NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • On radio via 97.5 The Fanatic

Projected Lineups:

Philadelphia Flyers (forward lines via Olivia Reiner, defense pairings from previous game as the defense pairings have cycled frequently in practice this week):

James van Riemsdyk - Morgan Frost - Owen Tippett

Joel Farabee - Noah Cates - Travis Konecny

Kevin Hayes - Scott Laughton - Wade Allison

Nic Deslauriers - Patrick Brown - Zack MacEwen

Ivan Provorov - Rasmus Ristolainen

Travis Sanheim - Tony DeAngelo

Cam York - Justin Braun

Starter: Samuel Ersson

Backup: Felix Sandström

San Jose Sharks (via Curtis Pashelka):

Timo Meier - Logan Couture - Noah Gregor

Matt Nieto - Tomas Hertl - Kevin Labanc

Nick Bonino - Nico Sturm - Evgeny Svechnikov

Oskar Lindblom - Steven Lorentz - Jonah Gadjovich

Jaycob Megna - Erik Karlsson

Radim Simek - Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Scott Harrington - Mario Ferraro

Starter: Kaapo Kahkonen

Backup: James Reimer

