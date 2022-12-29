Flyers at Sharks: Coverage, how to watch, lineups, and game thread

Philadelphia Flyers at San Jose Sharks
Game 35 of 82
10:30 p.m. ET
Enemy Lines: Fear the Fin
Pre-Game Reading/Listening:
- Today’s game preview.
- This week’s Flyperbole, with some New Year’s Resolutions for the Flyers.
- Who doesn’t love talking about hypothetical trades?
- Carter Hart won’t play tonight because he got injured by his own teammate last week. Imagine if the Flyers actually helped him!
How to Watch and Listen:
- On local TV via NBC Sports Philadelphia
- On radio via 97.5 The Fanatic
Projected Lineups:
Philadelphia Flyers (forward lines via Olivia Reiner, defense pairings from previous game as the defense pairings have cycled frequently in practice this week):
James van Riemsdyk - Morgan Frost - Owen Tippett
Joel Farabee - Noah Cates - Travis Konecny
Kevin Hayes - Scott Laughton - Wade Allison
Nic Deslauriers - Patrick Brown - Zack MacEwen
Ivan Provorov - Rasmus Ristolainen
Travis Sanheim - Tony DeAngelo
Cam York - Justin Braun
Starter: Samuel Ersson
Backup: Felix Sandström
San Jose Sharks (via Curtis Pashelka):
Timo Meier - Logan Couture - Noah Gregor
Matt Nieto - Tomas Hertl - Kevin Labanc
Nick Bonino - Nico Sturm - Evgeny Svechnikov
Oskar Lindblom - Steven Lorentz - Jonah Gadjovich
Jaycob Megna - Erik Karlsson
Radim Simek - Marc-Edouard Vlasic
Scott Harrington - Mario Ferraro
Starter: Kaapo Kahkonen
Backup: James Reimer
