Flyers vs. Devils: Coverage, how to watch, lineups, and game thread

Philadelphia Flyers vs. New Jersey Devils

Game 25 of 82

7:00 p.m. ET

Enemy Lines: All About The Jersey

Pre-Game Reading/Listening:

How to Watch and Listen:

On local TV via NBC Sports Philadelphia

On radio via 97.5 The Fanatic

Projected Lineups:

Philadelphia Flyers:

The lines below were run at practice yesterday per Charlie O’Connor. The one possible variable here is Cam Atkinson, who was seen skating yesterday at practice in a jersey that would suggest he may in fact make his season debut tonight. That would change the below lines, of course. Anywho:

Kevin Hayes - Noah Cates - Travis Konecny

Max Willman - Lukáš Sedlák - Owen Tippett

Scott Laughton - Morgan Frost - Joel Farabee

Nic Deslauriers - Patrick Brown - Zack MacEwen

Ivan Provorov - Rasmus Ristolainen

Travis Sanheim - Justin Braun

Nick Seeler - Tony DeAngelo

Starter: Carter Hart

Backup: Felix Sandström

New Jersey Devils (lines from Friday’s practice via Amanda Stein):

Tomas Tatar - Nico Hischier - Jesper Bratt

Eric Haula - Jack Hughes - Dawson Mercer

Miles Wood - Michael McLeod - Fabian Zetterlund

Yegor Sharangovich - Jesper Boqvist - Alexander Holtz

Jonas Siegenthaler - Doug Hamilton

Ryan Graves - John Marino

Brendan Smith - Damon Severson

Starter: Akira Schmid

Backup: Vitek Vanecek