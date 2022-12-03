Flyers vs. Devils: Coverage, how to watch, lineups, and game thread

Philadelphia Flyers vs. New Jersey Devils
Game 25 of 82
7:00 p.m. ET
Enemy Lines: All About The Jersey
Pre-Game Reading/Listening:
- Today’s game preview.
- Not everything is terrible? Could have fooled me!
- This week’s Flyperbole, featuring less Flyers talk than usual (hopefully to everyone’s approval!).
How to Watch and Listen:
- On local TV via NBC Sports Philadelphia
- On radio via 97.5 The Fanatic
Projected Lineups:
Philadelphia Flyers:
The lines below were run at practice yesterday per Charlie O’Connor. The one possible variable here is Cam Atkinson, who was seen skating yesterday at practice in a jersey that would suggest he may in fact make his season debut tonight. That would change the below lines, of course. Anywho:
Kevin Hayes - Noah Cates - Travis Konecny
Max Willman - Lukáš Sedlák - Owen Tippett
Scott Laughton - Morgan Frost - Joel Farabee
Nic Deslauriers - Patrick Brown - Zack MacEwen
Ivan Provorov - Rasmus Ristolainen
Travis Sanheim - Justin Braun
Nick Seeler - Tony DeAngelo
Starter: Carter Hart
Backup: Felix Sandström
New Jersey Devils (lines from Friday’s practice via Amanda Stein):
Tomas Tatar - Nico Hischier - Jesper Bratt
Eric Haula - Jack Hughes - Dawson Mercer
Miles Wood - Michael McLeod - Fabian Zetterlund
Yegor Sharangovich - Jesper Boqvist - Alexander Holtz
Jonas Siegenthaler - Doug Hamilton
Ryan Graves - John Marino
Brendan Smith - Damon Severson
Starter: Akira Schmid
Backup: Vitek Vanecek
