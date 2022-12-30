Friday Morning Fly By: How about that hockey game!

*If a hockey game happens and no one watches it, did it really happen? Who knows, maybe you stayed up for last night’s game against the Sharks. Maybe it was good! Anyway here’s a recap.

*If you’re still unclear about what’s going on with Carter Hart, no worries, we have Charlie. [The Athletic]

*Speaking of Carter Hart... they Flyers can’t ruin him, right? Right?? [BSH]

*When the Flyers brought on Assistant Coach Brad Shaw to run the power play, the hope was that he’d take the Flyers’ utterly terrible PK and turn it into something fun, like what he did in Columbus. Lately, it looks like it he might actually be doing that. [Inquirer]

*Charlie takes a look at which of the younger players are currently in John Tortorella’s good graces. [The Athletic]

*It’s not even January and realistically that’s way too early to start talking about possible deadline moves. Will that stop us from talking about possible deadline moves? Absolutely not. [BSH]

*Don’t let the Flyers’ current state of messiness stop you from pointing and laughing at the New York Rangers’ current state of messiness. [Blueshirt Banter]

*And finally, head into New Year’s weekend the right way with a brand new Flyperbole! No better way to end the year, if you ask us. [BSH]