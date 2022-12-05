Monday Morning Fly By: Let’s go streaking (bad)

*The Colorado Avalanche are in town, and given the state of the Flyers, it should be a real fun one! Although, to be fair, the Flyers kind of sort of took it to the New Jersey Devils this weekend and they’re very good. Sure they lost, but they were pretty close to not losing! In case you missed the game: [BSH]

*Noah Cates continues to be one of the Flyers nearly always doing the right thing on the ice and John Tortorella continues to be impressed. [Inquirer]

*Less impressive has been the play of Rasmus Ristolainen, who claims to be working through a “slow start.” Like eight years slow or... [Inquirer]

*A lot was made the other day about the difference between what Torts said about the state of the team and what Chuck Fletcher said, but it doesn’t really matter what anyone calls this thing, they just need to do the right thing. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Anyhoo, not all is bad. There are some good things happening right now on this team. [BSH]

*In case you missed it, a new Flyperbole dropped Friday, please to enjoy. [BSH]

*Some very bad news about our old friend Jake out in Columbus. [The Athletic]

*And finally, we’ve got a new weekend feature we hope you like: the BSH Power Ranking. Let us know what you think in the comments! [BSH]