Flyers vs. Avalanche: Coverage, how to watch, lineups, and game thread

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Colorado Avalanche
Game 26 of 82
7:00 p.m. ET
Enemy Lines: Mile High Hockey
Pre-Game Reading/Listening:
- Today’s game preview.
- The BSH Power Rankings for this week, featuring a very normal amount of hockey discussion.
How to Watch and Listen:
- On local TV via NBC Sports Philadelphia
- On radio via 97.5 The Fanatic
Projected Lineups:
Philadelphia Flyers:
It appears, per Charlie O’Connor, that the only change we should expect today is Tanner Laczynski coming in for Max Willman. Unsure what exactly the lines will look like given that, so treat the below as a guess:
Kevin Hayes - Noah Cates - Travis Konecny
Tanner Laczynski - Lukáš Sedlák - Owen Tippett
Scott Laughton - Morgan Frost - Joel Farabee
Nic Deslauriers - Patrick Brown - Zack MacEwen
Ivan Provorov - Rasmus Ristolainen
Travis Sanheim - Justin Braun
Nick Seeler - Tony DeAngelo
Starter: Carter Hart
Backup: Felix Sandström
Colorado Avalanche (Avs have not run lines since their last game and are expecting changes; as such, projected lineup via Daily Faceoff):
Alex Galchenyuk - Nathan MacKinnon - Martin Kaut
Charles Hudon - Alex Newhook - Mikko Rantanen
Andrew Cogliano - JT Compher - Logan O’Connor
Dryden Hunt - Jayson Megna - Anton Blidh
Devon Toews - Cale Makar
Samuel Girard - Erik Johnson
Jacob MacDonald - Andreas Englund
Starter: Alexandar Georgiev
Backup: Pavel Francouz
