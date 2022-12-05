Flyers vs. Avalanche: Coverage, how to watch, lineups, and game thread

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Colorado Avalanche

Game 26 of 82

7:00 p.m. ET

Enemy Lines: Mile High Hockey

Pre-Game Reading/Listening:

How to Watch and Listen:

On local TV via NBC Sports Philadelphia

On radio via 97.5 The Fanatic

Projected Lineups:

Philadelphia Flyers:

It appears, per Charlie O’Connor, that the only change we should expect today is Tanner Laczynski coming in for Max Willman. Unsure what exactly the lines will look like given that, so treat the below as a guess:

Kevin Hayes - Noah Cates - Travis Konecny

Tanner Laczynski - Lukáš Sedlák - Owen Tippett

Scott Laughton - Morgan Frost - Joel Farabee

Nic Deslauriers - Patrick Brown - Zack MacEwen

Ivan Provorov - Rasmus Ristolainen

Travis Sanheim - Justin Braun

Nick Seeler - Tony DeAngelo

Starter: Carter Hart

Backup: Felix Sandström

Colorado Avalanche (Avs have not run lines since their last game and are expecting changes; as such, projected lineup via Daily Faceoff):

Alex Galchenyuk - Nathan MacKinnon - Martin Kaut

Charles Hudon - Alex Newhook - Mikko Rantanen

Andrew Cogliano - JT Compher - Logan O’Connor

Dryden Hunt - Jayson Megna - Anton Blidh

Devon Toews - Cale Makar

Samuel Girard - Erik Johnson

Jacob MacDonald - Andreas Englund

Starter: Alexandar Georgiev

Backup: Pavel Francouz