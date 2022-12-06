Tuesday Morning Fly By: By the skin of their teeth

*Yes, the Flyers beat the reigning Stanley Cup champs. No, we have not slipped into the Twilight Zone (we’re pretty sure). [BSH]

*Hey here’s some good news: James van Riemsdyk may be back soon. [NBCSP]

*The results may not be coming for them, but John Tortorella is liking how things are trending for the Flyers. [Flyers]

*USA Hockey released their World Junior preliminary roster yesterday, and it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, but Flyers prospect Cutter Gauthier is on it. [USA Hockey]

*Hockey Canada also released their selection camp roster, and current Flyers prospect Ethan Samson will be taking part, as well as (fingers crossed) future Flyers prospect Connor Bedard. [Hockey Canada]

*Jake Voracek met with the media out in Columbus yesterday to provide an update on his health situation, and things are not looking great. [Columbus Dispatch]

*Shane Wright is back in the NHL after a conditioning stint in the AHL, and now we wait to see if Dave Hakstol will actually play the kid. [Sportsnet]