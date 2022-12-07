 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Morning Fly By: One more at home before we hit the road

Today’s open discussion thread, complete with your daily dose of Philadelphia Flyers news and notes…

By Kelly Hinkle
NHL: DEC 05 Avalanche at Flyers Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

*The Flyers will be playing the Washington Capitals tonight, their last home game for the next ten days. One assumes they’ll have some jump after defeating the Champs Monday night, but they might get a little jump from this, too:

*One hopes that the return of James van Riemsdyk will lead to a bit of improvement in the way of offense. Like... goals and such. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Another look down at the Phantoms confirms that things are going pretty darn well for a couple of key kids up there in Allentown. [Inquirer]

*Looking back on Monday’s win over Colorado, there was some damage done in the effort. The Avalanche lost Nathan MacKinnon, which on top of everything else seems bad for them. [Mile High Hockey]

*The Flyers lost a guy too and quite frankly it feels like both teams suffered an equal loss:

*And finally... trade rumblings? On December 7?? In this economy??? Yeah sure why not. [ESPN]

