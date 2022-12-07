Preview: Flyers face Capitals in a Metro division rivalry

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Washington Capitals When: 7:00 pm ET Where: Wells Fargo Center TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

The Flyers are coming into this matchup off of a 5-3 victory over the Colorado Avalanche. Travis Konecny scored in his third straight game since coming back from injury, and leads the team with 10 goals. Travis Sanheim, Kevin Hayes, and Scott Laughton all recorded two points.

The Washington Capitals come into this matchup after defeating the Edmonton Oilers 3-2. The Caps outshot the Oilers 50-30, including 41 shots in the first two periods.

The Caps are wrapping up a six-game road trip that saw them travel from coast-to-coast. Washington is also facing some tough injury luck with eight players currently on the injury report. This list includes key names such as Tom Wilson, Darcy Kuemper, and Nicklas Backstrom. While there is potential for some players to return Wednesday night, the Flyers will once again be facing a team with a depleted lineup.

Flyers Projected Lineup

Kevin Hayes-Noah Cates-Travis Konecny

Joel Farabee-Morgan Frost-Owen Tippett

Scott Laughton-Lukas Sedlak-James van Riemsdyk

Nic Deslauriers-Patrick Brown-Zack MacEwen

Ivan Provorov-Rasmus Ristolainen

Travis Sanheim-Justin Braun

Nick Seeler-Tony DeAngelo

Carter Hart

(Felix Sandstrom)

Capitals Projected Lineup

Alex Ovechkin-Dylan Strome-Conor Sheary

Sonny Milano-Evgeny Kuznetsov-T.J. Oshie

Marcus Johansson-Lars Eller-Anthony Mantha

Aliaksei Protas-Nic Dowd-Garnet Hathaway

Erik Gustafsson-John Carlson

Trevor van Riemsdyk-Nick Jensen

Alexander Alexeyev-Matt Irwin

Charlie Lindgren

(Hunter Shepard)

Stray Thoughts