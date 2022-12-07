Preview: Flyers face Capitals in a Metro division rivalry

The Flyers are coming into this matchup off of a 5-3 victory over the Colorado Avalanche. Travis Konecny scored in his third straight game since coming back from injury, and leads the team with 10 goals. Travis Sanheim, Kevin Hayes, and Scott Laughton all recorded two points.
The Washington Capitals come into this matchup after defeating the Edmonton Oilers 3-2. The Caps outshot the Oilers 50-30, including 41 shots in the first two periods.
The Caps are wrapping up a six-game road trip that saw them travel from coast-to-coast. Washington is also facing some tough injury luck with eight players currently on the injury report. This list includes key names such as Tom Wilson, Darcy Kuemper, and Nicklas Backstrom. While there is potential for some players to return Wednesday night, the Flyers will once again be facing a team with a depleted lineup.
Flyers Projected Lineup
Kevin Hayes-Noah Cates-Travis Konecny
Joel Farabee-Morgan Frost-Owen Tippett
Scott Laughton-Lukas Sedlak-James van Riemsdyk
Nic Deslauriers-Patrick Brown-Zack MacEwen
Ivan Provorov-Rasmus Ristolainen
Travis Sanheim-Justin Braun
Nick Seeler-Tony DeAngelo
Carter Hart
(Felix Sandstrom)
Capitals Projected Lineup
Alex Ovechkin-Dylan Strome-Conor Sheary
Sonny Milano-Evgeny Kuznetsov-T.J. Oshie
Marcus Johansson-Lars Eller-Anthony Mantha
Aliaksei Protas-Nic Dowd-Garnet Hathaway
Erik Gustafsson-John Carlson
Trevor van Riemsdyk-Nick Jensen
Alexander Alexeyev-Matt Irwin
Charlie Lindgren
(Hunter Shepard)
Stray Thoughts
- This is the last game of the Flyers’ five-game homestand, and with a win against Washington the Flyers would end the stand with a 3-2 record.
- James van Riemsdyk will return to the lineup Wednesday and will be a welcomed addition. The 33-year-old has missed the last 20 games with a hand injury, and although his play as been disappointing the last few seasons, there is no doubt the Flyers could use any help they can get. In his six games played this season van Riemsdyk has registered two goals and three assist.
- Despite their recent struggles, the Flyers’ power play may have found something in the Colorado game, going 2-of-3 and recording six shots on goal. Along with the numbers the Flyers had good puck movement, and were able to make clean zone entries.
- We all know Alex Ovechkin is going to score a power play goal from the top of the circle so let’s just get that out in the open.
