BSH Radio #382: It’s Chuck’s reality and we’re all just suffering through it

In which the gang gets into some quotes.

By Kelly Hinkle, Stephanie Driver, and Charlie O'Connor
/ new
Pittsburgh Penguins v Philadelphia Flyers Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

The Flyers have finally figured out how to win some hockey games, and with some of their injured players returning to the lineup the question needs to be asked: are the Flyers headed toward Maximum Sadness? The gang dives into that question as well as looking back on the Chuck Fletcher/John Tortorella press conference that took place last week, and then taking a deep-dive into the Flyers’ defense.

