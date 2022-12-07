The Flyers have finally figured out how to win some hockey games, and with some of their injured players returning to the lineup the question needs to be asked: are the Flyers headed toward Maximum Sadness? The gang dives into that question as well as looking back on the Chuck Fletcher/John Tortorella press conference that took place last week, and then taking a deep-dive into the Flyers’ defense.
Filed under:
BSH Radio #382: It’s Chuck’s reality and we’re all just suffering through it
In which the gang gets into some quotes.
