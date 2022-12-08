Thursday Morning Fly By: The Ls are back in town

*The Flyers played their last home game for a little while and it was a loss, as nature intended. RECAP!

*With JVR officially back in the mix, the Flyers power should theoretically improve. Theoretically. [Inquirer]

*Speaking of improving: Kevin Hayes. John Tortorella sent him a message and he heard it, loud and clear. And then responded. Here’s how he got there. [The Athletic]

*Anyhoo, let’s take a look at the Prospect Report! Cutter Gauthier continues to be a Big Deal up in Boston, so that’s cool. [BSH]

*It’s also been a really good week for a couple of Flyers prospects on the international stage. [Flyers]

*In this week’s look around the Metro, you’ll be sorry to find that the New Jersey Devils are still Actually Good. [Canes Country]

*If you primarily get your Flyers Fan Engagement on social media like Twitter, you probably expected the Flyers’ attendance numbers to take a giant dive this season. Turns out it hasn’t been THAT precipitous a drop. [The Athletic]

*You know what’s weird? Goalies. [Pension Plan Puppets]

*The news around Jake Voracek this week has been a real bummer. His old teammates are here to support him, though. [NBC Sports Philly]

*And finally, new BSH Radio! Just in time for your boring Thursday at work. Please to enjoy. [BSH]