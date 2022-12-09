JayPo’s Penalty Boxed Lunch: The Patty Melt

Welcome to JayPo’s Penalty Boxed Lunch where we explore food from around the country! This week’s seventh official entry comes from the great state of Nevada. While the state itself (looking at you Las Vegas) is a food destination, it doesn’t claim much cuisine as their own. One of those few things though is the delectable patty melt!

Food History!

There is no definitive “invented by!” history for the iconic patty melt, but Nevada has laid claim to the sandwich and we are gonna go with it. A traditional patty melt consists of a burger (cooked however you like, but I’d suggest medium or medium-well), Swiss cheese, and caramelized onions on toasted rye bread (though sourdough and Texas toast are acceptable substitutes.

How I Made It!

Not going to lie, I make this sandwich quite often as it is one of my favorite ways to eat a burger and I make it different each time. This time I started with a hearty angus patty, caramelized onions...and then went a little rogue after that. Instead of Swiss I opted for the king of American Cheese...Cooper Sharp. I also chose a fresh sourdough because of its taste after being buttered and toasted being better than a rye bread. This is an ultimate comfort food sandwich. Sometimes I’ll actually dip this in ketchup (hello, haters) or thousand island dressing. :chef kiss:

The people have spoken and patty melts were made. I made Nevada’s signature sandwich with an angus burger topped with caramelized onions and cooper sharp american on fresh sourdough. 10/10 would do again. pic.twitter.com/baj9Lm7ZKo — Jason Polinsky (@Jay_Poozle) April 19, 2021

What Does a Local Think? (thanks to our own (and Knights on Ice), Ryan Quigley!)

Do you think the patty melt represents your state accurately?

So, I didn’t live in Las Vegas long, but it didn’t take long for me to learn that people in Nevada are freaks for a good patty melt, so this very much checks out for Las Vegas.

How do you make your sandwich?

I’ve never made my own patty melt to be honest. Whenever I wanted one, I’d simply go to one of the local joints near me, either because I was too lazy (this was normally the case) or because I was particularly fond of that establishment’s grub.

How did I do?

This is pretty perfect, frankly. I’d give your patty melt a 10/10.

Where do you order your favorite patty melt?

I loved the patty melts from Dirt Dog. They have a few locations in the valley, but I always went to the one on Fremont when I had friends visiting. They crush a good patty melt.