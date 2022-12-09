Friday Morning Fly By: Here comes Flyers After Dark

*The Flyers are out in Vegas tonight, way after dark. Will you be staying up? It’s Friday, that helps. Anyhoo, if you do elect to participate in the season’s first Flyers After Dark™, you may be rewarded with the appearance of our old pal Cam York, who was called up yesterday. [BSH]

*This is the first of a few late-night West Coast games, so if you’re into this kind of thing it’ll be a fun weekend for you. [Inquirer]

*Despite the return of a couple of key players over the last couple of weeks, the Flyers are still struggling. The bump just hasn’t been there, yet, anyway. [BSH]

*Really, what we’ve seen over the last couple of weeks may have revealed the nearest thing this team has had to an identity in years. [The Athletic]

*Oh hey look, a new 32 Thoughts! Nice to see it back. You don’t know what you’ve got, ‘til it’s gooooone. [Sportsnet]

*What’s better than a ranking, huh? Nothing. Literally nothing. This one ranks the league’s best lines. [ESPN+]

*Everyone talks about American Thanksgiving as the big important benchmark date for the NHL season. But maybe we need to starting talking about Christmas. [TSN]

*And finally, one of our pals over at the Blue Jackets blog wrote an open letter to Jake Voracek. And it’s lovely. And I think you should read it. [The Cannon]