Tuesday Morning Fly By: Jetting into the break

*The Flyers are playing the Jets tonight before we all get a blissful whole entire week off from this hockey team. And considering his appearance at practice yesterday, we’ll probably see the debut of New Guy John Torchetti behind the bench. [Inquirer]

*And why do we have a blissful whole entire week off from this hockey team? Why it’s the NHL All-Star Weekend, of course! And to be honest, it’s kinda looking like it’s going to be a lot of fun to watch. [SBNation NHL]

*A full rundown of the schedule, the rosters, where you can watch, all that good stuff can be found here. [ESPN]

*Did you see the NY Times bought Wordle? That’s a bit of a bummer. [The New York Times]

*Anyone else ever think about how there are like, five hockey teams worse than the Flyers? And the Montreal Canadiens are WAY worse? Anyhoo, here’s DGB’s latest rankings. [The Athletic]

*And finally, are you interested in a Flyers-related article written by Mike Sielski? No? Well here it is anyway. [Inquirer]