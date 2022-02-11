Friday Morning Fly By: Try again tomorrow

*The Flyers and Wings are back at it again tomorrow afternoon. Maybe this one will go better? Anyway, here’s what we learned from Wednesday’s game. [BSH]

*Mike Yeo wasn’t very happy with the Flyers’ performance in that game and, as such, gave the boys a hard practice yesterday. [NBC Sports Philly]

*As we saw on Wednesday, Detroit has some good young players. Mostly because they were really, really bad for a long time. Should the Flyers take a hint? [Inquirer]

*If the Flyers DO decide to go full-rebuild, they’ve got two new hires that should hopefully help them build a better team. [BSH]

*Okay, before you look at this one: if the Flyers were an NFL football team who would they be? [Sportsnet]

*The Oilers fired their coach yesterday. Surely that’ll solve it! [Copper & Blue]

*Because Gary Bettman refuses to admit maybe he isn’t faultless, the Arizona Coyotes will be playing in a 5,000 seat college arena for the next three years. It’s wild that people think Bettman is good at his job; imagine an NBA team doing this. Would never happen. [The Hockey News]

*Friedman’s got 32 Thoughts about this rather eventful week in hockey. [Sportsnet]

*As women’s hockey becomes more popular and gets the Olympics bump in coverage, it’s a fun time to acknowledge just how instrumental the amazing USA-Canada rivalry has been in growing the game. [FiveThirtyEight]

*And finally, take a look at the amateurs, former pros, and cast-offs making up the Olympic rosters and see what kind of NHL team you can put together. For funsies. [The Athletic]