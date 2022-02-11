 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Flyperbole: Beards, Breeze, Battlestar Galactica

There is no Ryan Ellis. Pure fiction. It’s a total fabrication. We made it up.

By estebomb and Stephanie Driver
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Philadelphia Flyers Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Join the Sack Flunch Bunch for a live Friday afternoon show as Steve and Steph discuss James Harden’s beard instantly shooting to number one in the Philadelphia sports power rankings, Sean Couturier’s season ending surgery, Daniel Briere’s new position as Special Assistant to the General Manager, and more stuff related to your Philadelphia Flyers.

