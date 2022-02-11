Flyperbole: Beards, Breeze, Battlestar Galactica

Join the Sack Flunch Bunch for a live Friday afternoon show as Steve and Steph discuss James Harden’s beard instantly shooting to number one in the Philadelphia sports power rankings, Sean Couturier’s season ending surgery, Daniel Briere’s new position as Special Assistant to the General Manager, and more stuff related to your Philadelphia Flyers.

