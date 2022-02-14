Monday Morning Fly By: Go Rams?

*The Flyers sure did play another game this weekend, and they sure did lose another game to the Red Wings. [BSH]
*In case you missed it, the Flyers are going to be without Sean Couturier for the remainder of the season, as he’s just undergone successful back surgery. [BSH]
*And Kevin Hayes and the team are weighing their options regarding another surgery. [NBCSP]
*The Flyers made an old school move (and we’re not mad about it). [BSH]
*Big news! Fresh Flyperbole for you. [BSH]
*Here’s a fun exercise, what subtle skills do NHL players admire in each other? [The Athletic]
*The World Cup of Hockey might be on its way back? Maybe? They’re working on it. [Sportsnet]
*And over in Beijing, in case you missed it, Noah Cates and the US team beat Canada pretty handily in their matchup on Friday. [TSN]
*In non-hockey news, the Rams may have won the Super Bowl last night, but they also tried the Philly Special and failed. How embarrassing.
