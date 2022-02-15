Tuesday Morning Fly By: Is it still a battle?

*The Flyers are in Pittsburgh tonight for another what we used to call “Battle of Pennsylvania” but honestly, it’s not really a battle when only one side is fighting know what I mean. Anyhoo, we got an injury update from the team yesterday. [Inquirer]

*With the season lost, one could argue that the best thing the Flyers could do right now is play the heck out of the kids. [Inquirer]

*The folks at ESPN ran through some big questions currently being faced around the league and one of them involves a certain Flyer and a probably trade. [ESPN]

*Speaking of trades, had a rather big one go down yesterday. [ProHockeyTalk]

*It’s always interesting to hear NHL players talk candidly about their peers, which is what is happening here in this article. [The Athletic]

*Jaromir Jagr is turning FIFTY YEARS OLD and is still playing hockey. What a legend. [NHL.com]

*The Men’s qualifiers started last night over at the Olympics and continue this morning, and we threw together a little update should you need it. [BSH]

*And speaking of the Olympics, we are once again going to be lucky enough to see a gold medal game between the two biggest rivals in sports. It’s going to be so good. [The New York Times]