Preview: Flyers look to bounce back in Pittsburgh

The Flyers will face their cross-state rivals tonight in Pittsburgh, their third match-up of the season.

Flyers @ Pittsburgh Penguins When: 7:00p.m. ET Where: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA TV: ESPN+, NBC Sports Philadelphia Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

The post-All Star Game week for the Flyers has felt like an acknowledgment, however tacit, that their playoff hunt is over: they’ve bounced top prospects Morgan Frost and Cam York back and forth between Philly and Lehigh Valley; they added a new piece to the upper level management in some guy named Daniel Brière; they shut down Sean Couturier for the season and hinted at the possibility of doing the same for Kevin Hayes and Ryan Ellis; Adrian Dater is salivating at the prospect of undervaluing Claude Giroux; and it feels like there are more people on Flyers Twitter watching James Harden shoot uncontested practice threes than watching Flyers games.

They’re now third from last in the league by points and fifth from last in points percentage with a 15-24-8 record. In addition to the aforementioned Couturier, Hayes, and Ellis, the Flyers are also without Joel Farabee, Derick Brassard, Gerald Mayhew, and Rasmus Ristolainen. You know things are bad when it’s news that Gerald Mayhew is out of the lineup. Weeks removed from the end of a franchise-worst winless streak, the Flyers have kicked off yet another with their road loss to Detroit on Saturday and are now facing down the Metropolitan’s top team, our old friends the Pittsburgh Penguins. Don’t they always seem to show up at the worst times?

The Penguins, for their part, just keep chugging along. Despite the age curve and injuries, they seem to find a way to keep succeeding in ways that will keep them out of Kansas City for at least another decade. Jake Guentzel is in the top 10 in goals scored. At 35 years old, Kris Letang is scoring at a per game pace that he hasn’t since he was 25. Tristan Jarry is leading the league in wins. And they keep getting meaningful contributions from guys no one’s ever heard of with names like Danton and Zohorna and Chad.

On top of all that, they’ve got Evgeni Malkin, who missed the first 30ish games of the season, back in the lineup and Sidney Crosby sitting at 499 career goals and 49 career goals against the Flyers. All the ingredients of the recipe for a Flyers’ loss to their hated PA counterparts have been laid out nicely on the counter; how they are assembled remains to be seen because it can be done in so many different ways—a blowout where Carter Hart gets pulled because some guy fresh off a shift at Sheetz scored his first career hat trick or a heartbreaking overtime game that turns Crosby’s 500th career goal into a walk-off. Tune in to find out! Go hockey!

Flyers projected lines:

Oskar Lindblom—Claude Giroux—Cam Atkinson

James van Riemsdyk—Scott Laughton—Travis Konecny

Max Willman—Morgan Frost—Patrick Brown

Isaac Ratcliffe—Connor Bunnaman—Zack MacEwen

Ivan Provorov—Justin Braun

Travis Sanheim—Nick Seeler

Keith Yandle—Kevin Connauton

Carter Hart

(Martin Jones)

Penguins projected lines:

Jake Guentzel—Sidney Crosby—Bryan Rust

Brock McGinn—Evgeni Malkin—Kasperi Kapanen

Danton Heinen—Jeff Carter—Evan Rodrigues

Zach Aston-Reese—Brian Boyle—Dominik Simon

Brian Dumoulin—Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson—John Marino

Mike Matheson—Chad Ruhwedel

Tristan Jarry

(Casey DeSmith)

Keep an eye on:

Travis Sanheim, who has spent 586 of his 848 minutes of ice time this year alongside Rasmus Ristolainen, which is nearly 70% of his minutes. It’s the most shared ice time of any two Flyers this season and with Ristolainen out on Saturday and now again tonight, it’s our first extended look at Sanheim without him since the very beginning of the year.

Jake Guentzel, who is Pittsburgh’s leading point scorer this year, with 50 points in 43 games. He’s hot, too, with 10 points in his current 6-game scoring streak. He scored twice the last time these two teams met.

Scott Laughton, who has points in five straight now, having managed to score the streak-busting overtime winner against the Los Angeles Kings and one apiece in the Detroit home-and-home. Laughton now has 21 in 44 games and is on pace to outscore his career high of 32 points in 2018-19.

Jeff Carter, who is centering the Penguins third line now that Malkin is back in the lineup. In Malkin’s first 8 games back, Carter scored 8 points against third line competition, but only has a goal in his last 7. Carter only has 6 points in 15 games against the Flyers since he was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2011.

The out-of-town scoreboards, which, if the Flyers are going to race to the bottom, are going to become more and more interesting to Flyers fans. Tonight’s slate of games includes three teams the Flyers (38 points) are in that race with: Ottawa (38 points) against St. Louis, New Jersey (39 points) against Tampa Bay, and Buffalo (38 points) against the New York Islanders.

Stray stats: