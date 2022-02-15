2022 Winter Olympics: How to watch Men’s hockey quarterfinals

Late last night — or early this morning, really — the qualifying games for this year’s Olympic tournament were finished, with Denmark and Slovakia beating Latvia and German respectively to earn a place among the top eight in the Quarterfinals. And they’ll have no time to rest up, because the tournament begins tonight.

The first game on the docket in the Quarterfinals will be the top-seeded USA team taking on Slovakia. They’ll play tonight at 11:10PM for those of us in the Eastern time zone.

The remaining three games between the other six teams will take place very early tomorrow, February 16, and the full schedule is:

ROC vs. Denmark - 1:00AM EST

Finland vs. Switzerland - 3:40AM EST

Sweden vs. Canada - 8:30AM EST

The final eight teams feature a few guys you’ll recognize, which makes things a bit more fun:

Flyers’ prospect Noah Cates will play tonight on Team USA, along with former Phantom Andy Miele

Matej Tomek is one of the goalies for Team Slovakia, though he likely won’t be playing. You’ll find our old pal Craig Ramsey behind the bench.

Valtteri Filppula will be playing for Finland.

Christin Folin will dress for the Swedish team.

Big goalie Ivan Fedotov will continue in net for the ROC team.

Remember Oliver Lauridsen? He’s with Team Denmark (with his brother Markus!).

Corban Knight and Jordan Weal will both play for Team Canada.

How to watch

Check your local listings ahead of these games, as they may be broadcast on either the USA Network or CNBC. But for a reliable source, make use of the streams: you can find these games on Peacock, the NBC Sports app, and NBCOlympics.com.

