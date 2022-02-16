Lose out now, please and thank you.

In what was likely Claude Giroux’s final game against the Pittsburgh Penguins as captain of the Philadelphia Flyers, the Orange and Black blew a 2-goal third period lead and fell in overtime to their cross state rivals.

I can’t believe they pulled me back in.

It was for just one night. I know losses are wins, and falling as close to the bottom of the standings as possible is ultimately the most beneficial thing the Flyers can do in this lost, wasted season.

But goddamnit.

One last time, for Claude Giroux, on the night Sidney Crosby scored the 500th goal of his career, couldn’t we have sent those damn Pens fans home somewhat unhappy?

And to lose in OT?

Like, if you’re going to lose, why are you grabbing loser points? Couldn’t they just have dropped the game in regulation?

Whatever.

There are 34 games left and it would be awesome if Philly lost them all.

