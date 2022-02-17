Thursday Morning Fly By: Going for four

*The Flyers will have a chance to extend this latest losing streak to four against the Capitals at home tonight, and at this point? Go out there and get that L, boys. If you plan to head down to The Farg this evening good(?) news, you no longer need to bring your vax card. You still need a mask, though. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Yesterday on BSH Radio (find it in your podcast feed now!) there was a rather long segment about Morgan Frost and what, exactly, happened there. Frost, for his part, is working on his defensive game. [Inquirer]

*Claude Giroux spoke with the media after practice yesterday; you’ll be shocked to learn he’s committed to helping the Flyers at the moment. [Inquirer]

*That said, the Flyers have given his agent permission to speak to other teams. So they games, as they say, have begun. [BSH]

*One of the more interesting teams in the Giroux trade rumor swirls is the Minnesota Wild. Might they feel confident enough to go all-in this year? [ProHockeyTalk]

*Or will they just play it safe and stick with what they have, see where that gets them? [Hockey Wilderness]

*Anyhoo, here’s a run ‘round the Metro. [Canes Country]

*Over in Beijing we had a wild day in Olympic hockey. Both the USA and Canada were eliminated in the quarterfinals, which is nuts. [ESPN]

*This prompted some real nonsense like “without the NHL Olympic hockey doesn’t matter.” [USA Today]

*This Fly By will be filed well before the 11PM Women’s Gold Medal Game, but as of right now we know that Finland won the bronze. [The Ice Garden]

*And finally, the Flyers organization awarded half a million dollars of advertising resources to several local business, again, which is pretty neat. It’s been rough out there for small business and helping them is great for the community. [Inquirer]