BSH Radio #343: The Frost is thawing

In which the gang wonders what in the world happened, again. 

By Kelly Hinkle, Bill Matz, Stephanie Driver, and Charlie O'Connor
Colombus Blue Jackets v Philadelphia Flyers Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

After the Flyers lost the last Penguins game with Claude Giroux, let Sidney Crosby score his 500th, and generally let a win slip right through their slimy little fingers, the gang just... what is there to say, really? Also what is going on with Morgan Frost? And why can’t the Flyers develop anyone? And what might happen if Flyers fans cheered? So many questions. So few answers.

