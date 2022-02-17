After the Flyers lost the last Penguins game with Claude Giroux, let Sidney Crosby score his 500th, and generally let a win slip right through their slimy little fingers, the gang just... what is there to say, really? Also what is going on with Morgan Frost? And why can’t the Flyers develop anyone? And what might happen if Flyers fans cheered? So many questions. So few answers.
Filed under:
BSH Radio #343: The Frost is thawing
In which the gang wonders what in the world happened, again.
