Friday Morning Fly By: They tried

*The Flyers put forth a pretty solid effort last night and then lost the game in the final two minutes. If that ain’t the way she goes this season... well, here’s the recap.

*What if Claude Giroux and Marc-Andre Fleury end up on the same Cup contending team?? Oh baby. [ProHockeyTalk]

*As of today, it seems like the Colorado Avalanche are the ideal trade partner for the Flyers, particularly from G’s perspective. Charlie and his Denver counterpart talked through the possibility of a Philly-Colorado swap and what it might look like. [The Athletic]

*What about the Blues though? That’s another one that’s floating around. The Blues fans seem dubious. [St. Louis Game Time]

*Man, poor Gerald Mayhew’s poor smashed face. [Inquirer]

*Marcus Hayes has popped back up to offer his brilliant insights into the Flyers. That’s always fun. [Inquirer]

*Anyhoo, let’s head on over to Beijing. For the first time since 2006, both the American and the Canadian men have failed to reach the medal round in the hockey tournament. [ProHockeyTalk]

*Over in the women’s tournament, where Teams USA & Canada continue to be the best in the world, Canada took the gold medal over the USA by a score of 3-2, in a game that was unfortunately not nearly as close as the score would suggest. [SBN College Hockey]

*After the loss, there are a lot of questions swirling about the way Team USA deployed their talent. Or didn’t deploy it, more accurately. [The Hockey News]

*Looking forward, we’re already pretending there is a chance the league will let its players participate in the next Winter Olympics. [ProHockeyTalk]

*In fun news, we’re going to get some good summer hockey this year. [CBC]

*And finally, new BSH Radio! The podcast is still good even though the team sucks. [BSH]