BSH prospect report: We just hope both teams had fun

You know the drill, it’s prospect report time! We’re bringing you our roundup of standout performances by the Flyers’ prospects around the world (and this time with a pretty heavy NCAA representation). Let’s get into it.

Three Stars

1. Ronnie Attard

Even though Attard hasn’t had to step up as consistently this season to be The Guy primarily driving offense for his team out at Western Michigan, he’s still having himself an excellent season, and he certainly isn’t shying away from a chance to show that he can still take over a game.

This weekend’s series against UMD (and our pal Noah Cates) featured two such showings for Attard. He assisted on two of the Broncos’ four goals in Friday’s loss, and then added one goal in Saturday’s overtime win. Add into that the eight shots on goal across the two games, and Attard’s offensive impacts were certainly felt, on top of his usual strength in his own end and in transition. Those three points bring him up to 24 points in 23 games played so far this season, and that also has him tied for second in scoring among defensemen in the whole of the NCAA (behind just Zach Metsa and Owen Power, who have 26 points). He’s doing some really great work here, and it’s been a real treat to watch.

2. Linus Sandin

After making his NHL debut a week ago with the Flyers, Sandin was sent back down to the Phantoms for their slate of games on the weekend. He didn’t seem to take the move too hard and let it throw him into a slump, but rather he really hit the ground running in a bit of a weird weekend for the Phantoms. Even in a three-in-three weekend, he brought nice jump and consistency throughout, and the offense was clicking for him quite well also. He put up a goal and three assists over those three games, and with seven shots on goal, he was doing well to drive offense on the whole.

3. Zayde Wisdom

Understandably, it’s been a bit of an uphill battle for Wisdom to get back to old form since returning from injury, but he’s making some real steps in the right direction. But his team getting rolling again (and getting a chance to play with Shane Wright, to boot) has certainly helped him out, but he’s doing some very solid work all on his own. In Kingston’s three games this weekend, he picked up two goals and two assists, and put up nine shots on goal. He still has a ways to go to get all the way back, but the offense is certainly starting to click for him again, and that’s a nice first step.

Honorable Mentions

Noah Cates

It’s been a bit of an up and down season for Cates, but he’s stringing together some really nice games of late. In UMD’s series last weekend against Western Michigan (how’s that for continuity!) he put up a goal and two assists, bringing his season totals up to a tidy eight goals and 19 points in 26 games played.

It was almost a clean sweep for the Bulldogs, but they ultimately lost their second game in overtime. A bit of a bummer for the team, but it was still a solid weekend for Cates, and a bit of a high note to go out on as he heads off to the Olympics.

Bobby Brink

Brink hasn’t been getting a ton of hype this season, probably unfairly, but he’s still doing some very solid work in driving a Denver team that’s in some ways defied expectations to find a lot of success this season. Brink’s one of their key offensive drivers, having put up eight goals and 35 points in 24 games played, leading his team in points. He contributed two goals and two assists, as well as eight shots one goal, in Denver’s sweep of Miami last weekend, and he just seems to keep picking up steam here.

Owen McLaughlin

Wow, what a surprise, McLaughlin’s back featured on the prospect report!

Okay, sarcasm aside, he’s having himself and excellent season, and is really tearing it up in the USHL. Sioux City played two games this week, and McLaughlin chipped in a tidy three goals and three assists. That brings him up to 19 goals and 46 points in 34 games played. And we’re being careful to temper our expectations here, he still has a lot to prove once he makes the jump up to college (and the NCHC specifically, which will be a big test) next season, but he’s doing a lot to make himself stand out, and at the very least, that’s intriguing for a recent seventh round pick.