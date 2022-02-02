Wednesday Morning Fly By: We’re free!

*It’s break time, babies! One whole glorious week without having to have a single thought about the Philadelphia Flyers. They of course won last night because why not build a little useless momentum right? RECAP!

*Before you check out entirely, here’s a piece on the Flyers fourth line, which evidently aims to be a physical presence on the ice. You don’t say! [Inquirer]

*In Charlie’s latest he breaks out the midseason awards. Ahh yes, prizes. For this group. You’re doing the lord’s work, Charles. [The Athletic]

*And at the midpoint — at which we are, finally — these are the best lines in the league. Spoiler alert none of them are Flyers lines. [Sportsnet]

*The Arizona Coyotes organization has been a bit of a clown show for a few years now but this whole arena thing? Playing in a university arena?? WOOF. There’s a shiny new building in Quebec, just saying. [The Athletic]

*And finally, as the NBC Sports landscape shifts, we may see a new way to stream sports games here in Philly. There are so many. [Inquirer]