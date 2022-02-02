Claude Giroux named captain of Metropolitan Division All-Stars

Claude Giroux is taking his “C” to the All-Star Game in Las Vegas. The Philadelphia Flyers captain was named the captain of the Metropolitan Division All-Stars after Alex Ovechkin entered COVID protocol.

“Philadelphia Flyers forward Claude Giroux, named to the All-Star roster Jan. 13, replaces Ovechkin as Metropolitan Division captain,” the NHL announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Giroux has been one of the best players in the league over the past decade. This is a great honor for Claude, who just played in his 700th game as captain of the Philadelphia Flyers.

This is Giroux’s seventh trip to the All-Star Game, but his first time being named captain, even if it was to replace Ovechkin. He previously participated in 2019 (San Jose), 2018 (Tampa), 2016 (Nashville), 2015 (Columbus), 2012 (Ottawa), and 2011 (Carolina).

Claude’s wife, Ryanne, shared pictures of the family boarding a jet to Vegas on Wednesday.

Of course, Gritty got in on the fun.

Giroux is in the final year of his contract and could very well be traded before the March 21st deadline. He’s put his stamp on the Flyers organization this season as he continues to move up the leaderboards: 985 games played (2nd), 288 goals (9th, two behind Eric Lindros), 605 assists (2nd), 893 points (2nd), 254 power-play assists (1st), among others.

The 2022 All-Star Game in Vegas was looking like Giroux’s last chance to represent the Flyers at a league-wide event on a national stage. He’ll now have the “C” on his sweater as well, which is something that he’s earned throughout his career.