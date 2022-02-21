Monday Morning Fly By: Afternoon... delight?

*Folks the Flyers play today at 3PM, in case you didn’t realize that because why would you be paying attention to the Flyers’ weirdo schedule right now. Anyhoo, Friday afternoon the team sent Bunnaman back to Lehigh Valley because both Risto and Patrick Brown are set to return to the lineup today. [NBC Sports Philly]

*In a season of bad things and boring hockey and general malaise, Gerry Mayhew has been an absolute explosion of fun. [BSH]

*With every passing day, it seems more and more likely that Scott Laughton is going to be the next captain of this hockey team. [Inquirer]

*Let’s talk about Travis Konecny. It’s time. [BSH]

*Charlie takes another look at the only thing we’re going to talk about for the next month — Claude — and ponders what a reasonable ask for a trade might be. [The Athletic]

*The Giroux trade isn’t the only trade that is likely to happen, though! In fact, Justin Braun is just the kind of guy a team headed into a Cup run might want. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Speaking of trades, one happened this weekend. This is what constitutes excitement in the NHL these days. [Pension Plan Puppets]

*The NHL has been throwing around the idea of a new World Cup of Hockey, since they didn’t let us have the Olympics. What if we took the World Cup and made it better? [The Hockey News]

*And finally, we’ve got a new member of the BSH fam!! Say hello to James Minger, goalie, hockey-lover, and all-around awesome human being. [BSH]