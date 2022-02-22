Tuesday Morning Fly By: Winning is overrated

*The Flyers played an actually good, very entertaining hockey game against a very good Carolina Hurricanes team yesterday afternoon and... still didn’t win. They really tried though! RECAP!

*This piece is from Friday, but just in case you missed it (and even if you didn’t), Gerry Mayhew is a real gem. [BSH]

*Anyhoo Carter Hart didn’t play yesterday because he’s got an eye infection; unclear if he will play tonight. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Charlie’s latest Observations highlights precisely what we saw in yesterday’s game: it doesn’t matter if the Flyers are playing better, they need to learn how to win a hockey game. [The Athletic]

*We are almost exactly one month away from the NHL trade deadline, and as of now it looks to be an active one, even outside of Philly. [Sportsnet]

*Speaking of the excitement of the trade deadline... what if the Flyers, you know, don’t trade Claude Giroux. [BSH]

*There were a lot of players eligible for the upcoming draft that really showcased themselves in these Olympics with no NHLers in the way. Given the Flyers’ current position in the standings, this look at who really shined ahead of this summer’s draft may be relevant to your interests. [The Athletic]

*And finally, Scott Laughton sat down with Steph Driver before yesterday’s Pride Night festivities to talk about inclusion in hockey. [BSH]